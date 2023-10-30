Family Financial Management
Receive financial advice on debt, credit, long term savings, & short term savings.
When:
Fri. Nov 10, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
*Please RSVP to Jeannie Mullinix, LCSW, Caregiver Support Coordinator, at Mary.Mullinix@va.gov or 615-964-0298
*RSVP is REQUIRED for this event.
VA celebrates National Family Caregivers Month during November. This is a time to thank, support, educate, and empower family caregivers of Veterans. This year we will have multiple events in person, The Caregiver Appreciation Event & Resource Fair and tables at local VA facilities. All other events will be held virtually. Swag bags will be available to caregivers that attend while supplies last.
