Caregiver Appreciation Event and Resource Fair

VA celebrates National Family Caregivers Month during November. This is a time to thank, support, educate, and empower family caregivers of Veterans. This year we will have multiple events in person, The Caregiver Appreciation Event & Resource Fair and tables at local VA facilities. All other events will be held virtually. Swag bags will be available to caregivers that attend while supplies last.

Guest speakers will present on several topics including: Normal Vs. Abnormal Aging, Bereavement, Mindfulness, Communicating with Providers, Elder Law, Yoga, Whole Health, Nutrition, Mental Health, and more!