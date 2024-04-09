Skip to Content

World Tai Chi Day Class

Join us for Tai Chi Day April 27, 2024 at the Alvin C. York VA medical Center quadrangle from 10 - 11 a.m. CT.

Join us for World Tai Chi at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center!

When:

Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Quadrangle Courtyard

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN

Cost:

Free

Join us for World Tai Chi at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in the quadrangle courtyard on April 27! Veterans and VA employees can experience the calming and centering effects of Tai Chi in a special class from 10 - 11 a.m. Improve your balance, flexibility, and overall well-being with this gentle practice. See you there!

