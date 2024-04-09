World Tai Chi Day Class

Join us for World Tai Chi at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center!

When: Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: Quadrangle Courtyard 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us for World Tai Chi at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in the quadrangle courtyard on April 27! Veterans and VA employees can experience the calming and centering effects of Tai Chi in a special class from 10 - 11 a.m. Improve your balance, flexibility, and overall well-being with this gentle practice. See you there!