Veteran Tai Chi Class

When: Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: Quadrangle Courtyard 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





This World Tai Chi Day, we invite all Veterans and VA employees to join us for a special Tai Chi class at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center quadrangle courtyard. Discover the mind-body connection and experience the healing power of Tai Chi. See you on April 27 from 10 - 11 a.m. Improve your balance, flexibility, and overall well-being with this gentle practice.