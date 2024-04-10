Veteran Tai Chi Class
When:
Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Quadrangle Courtyard
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
Cost:
Free
This World Tai Chi Day, we invite all Veterans and VA employees to join us for a special Tai Chi class at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center quadrangle courtyard. Discover the mind-body connection and experience the healing power of Tai Chi. See you on April 27 from 10 - 11 a.m. Improve your balance, flexibility, and overall well-being with this gentle practice.