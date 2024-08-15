Sumner County VA PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair Sumner County VA PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church 1729 Stop 30 Road Hendersonville, TN Cost: Free





VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Hendersonville. The event will be held at 1729 Stop 30 Road from 2 – 6 p.m. CT.

The PACT Act is a law passed in 2022 that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. All Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country – at home or abroad – are now eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. During the PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair, eligible Veterans will be able to:

Learn about the expanded PACT Act benefits.

Initiate a claim with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives and ask questions about claims.

Enroll in VA health care and learn about additional VA programs.

A speaking engagement featuring representatives from TVHS and VBA Nashville Regional Office will be held at 4 p.m. CT. The following VA programs will be available during the PACT Act Resource Fair:

Veterans Benefits Administration, VA health care eligibility and enrollment, Veterans Service Officers, VA National Cemetery Administration, and more!

