Nashville Suicide Prevention Event
Suicide Prevention
When:
Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Main Lobby
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN
Cost:
Free
September is Suicide Prevention Month! Stop by Nashville VA Medical Center on Sept. 9, 2024, to visit representatives from Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Suicide Prevention team and learn more about suicide prevention and lethal means safety. Information and resources will be available to Veterans and their families, and VA employees. Visit the TVHS website for more information on Suicide Prevention: Nashville Suicide Prevention Event
Main Lobby, 1310 24th Ave S, Nashville, TN, 37212