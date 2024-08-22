Alvin C York Suicide Prevention event

When: Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Main Lobby 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Cost: Free





September is Suicide Prevention Month! Stop by Alvin C. York Veterans’ Administration Medical Center on Sept.16, 2024, to visit representatives from Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Suicide Prevention team and learn more about suicide prevention and lethal means safety. Information and resources will be available to Veterans and their families, and VA employees. Visit the TVHS website for more information on Suicide Prevention: Alvin C York Suicide Prevention

