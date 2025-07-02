Nashville VA Medical Center Blood Drive

Blood Drive Veterans Affairs Medical Center



Room B -104

1310 24th Ave S

Nashville, TN 37203



Thursday, July 17, 2025

12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



To schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=VA19



Streamline your donation experience and save up to

15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass

to complete your pre-donation reading and health

history questions on the day of your appointment.



Download the Blood Donor App today. Get your digital

donor card, schedule your next appointment, track your

lifetime donations, view your blood pressure, and follow

your donation on its way to a hospital.