Nashville VA Medical Center Blood Drive

Promotional graphic for a Blood Drive at Nashville VA Medical Center on July 17, 2025 from 12:30- 4:30 p.m. in Room B-104, features the center's image

When:

No event data

Where:

Room B-104 1310 24th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

1310 24th Avenue South

Nashville, TN

Cost:

Free

Blood Drive Veterans Affairs Medical Center
 

Room B -104
1310 24th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
 

Thursday, July 17, 2025
12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.


To schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=VA19
 

Streamline your donation experience and save up to
15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass
to complete your pre-donation reading and health
history questions on the day of your appointment.
 

Download the Blood Donor App today. Get your digital
donor card, schedule your next appointment, track your
lifetime donations, view your blood pressure, and follow
your donation on its way to a hospital.

