Dover Veterans Resource Fair

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. CT, in the Cumberland Room of the Stewart County Visitor Center located at 117 Visitor Center Lane in Dover.

During the free event, Veterans will learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Military2VA (M2VA) Program, the VA’s Caregiver Support Program, and more. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care and learn about additional Veteran programs and services available. Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and VA Nashville Regional Office will be available for questions and support.

A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.