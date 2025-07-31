Skip to Content

Suicide Awareness Walk

When:

No event data

Where:

Quad

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN

Cost:

Free

Chaplain Service and Suicide Prevention invite you to walk with us on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. The event will start at noon and will serve hot dogs and chips. The walk will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center Quad.

For more information contact: 

Woodretta Allen 
Woodretta.Allen@VA.gov 
615-225-3764, or Chaplain Service at 615-225-3765 

Jennifer Crenshaw 
Jennifer.crenshaw@va.gov 

Candy Davidson 
Candy.Davidson2@va.gov 

Sherri Sedgebear 
Sherri.Sedgebear@va.gov 

Colleen Gibson 
Colleen.Gibson@va.go

Other VA events

Last updated: 