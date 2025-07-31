Suicide Awareness Walk
When:
No event data
Where:
Quad
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
Cost:
Free
Chaplain Service and Suicide Prevention invite you to walk with us on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. The event will start at noon and will serve hot dogs and chips. The walk will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center Quad.
For more information contact:
Woodretta Allen
Woodretta.Allen@VA.gov
615-225-3764, or Chaplain Service at 615-225-3765
Jennifer Crenshaw
Jennifer.crenshaw@va.gov
Candy Davidson
Candy.Davidson2@va.gov
Sherri Sedgebear
Sherri.Sedgebear@va.gov
Colleen Gibson
Colleen.Gibson@va.go