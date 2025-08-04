VA CALM: 8-week Mindfulness Class for Veterans

Mindfulness is a way of learning to relate directly to whatever is happening in your life, a way of taking charge of your life, a way of doing something for yourself that no one else can do for you — consciously and systematically working with your own stress, health, illness, strengths and the challenges and demands of everyday life.

This highly participatory, practical course consists of 8 weekly classes and includes guided instruction in mindfulness meditation practices, group dialogue, discussions aimed at enhancing awareness in everyday life and support in establishing or maintaining your home meditation practice.

This class is taught through the TVHS Speech Pathology Department and the Whole Health Department. Please plan to attend all or most of the 8 sessions. Class includes daily home meditation assignments. Additional sessions will also be offered in 2026.

Events are every Tuesday, starting on Aug. 19 - Oct. 7, 2025.

WHERE: Virtual, using WebEx Platform

WHO: Open to Veterans enrolled in health care at TVHS

TEACHERS: Rebecca Frey, VA speech pathologist, and Andrea Fifer, VA health coach

QUESTIONS? or TO REGISTER:

Call Andrea Fifer at 931-645-3552, ext. 64053 or ask your provider to submit a

consult to NA-SPEECH PATHOLOGY, indicating “VA CALM” in the comments.