TVHS Creative Arts Festival Show

Veterans and the community are invited to the annual VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Creative Arts Festival Aug. 20, 2025, at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT.



TVHS Veterans will showcase their creative talents through more than 40 art mediums during the competition. The top three entries in each category will advance to the national judging level for an opportunity to place in the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.



The show at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center is the third installment of the TVHS Creative Arts Festival series, providing Veterans throughout middle Tennessee an opportunity to showcase their work.



Veterans wishing to submit their work must be enrolled at TVHS. For more information on the TVHS Creative Arts Festival, visit TVHS Creative Arts Festival.