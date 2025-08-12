VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a virtual Community Mental Health Summit, titled, The Art of Healing, Sept. 10, 2025, from 1 - 3 p.m. CT via Microsoft Teams.

The Summit, held on World Suicide Prevention Day, will feature presentations by CREATIVETS and VA Music Therapy. The purpose of the Summit is to educate VA staff and partners in the community who assist Veterans. During the event, participants will learn more about mental health care and the power of music.

To register for the virtual event, visit:

https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=JRJCAJ79REYDLMW4