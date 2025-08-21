Lewisburg Veterans Resource Fair

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. CT, at the Lewisburg Recreation Center located at 1551 Mooresville Highway.

During the free event, Veterans will learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Women Veterans Program, Caregiver Support Program, and more. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care and apply for a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC). Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, Marshall County Veterans Service Office and VA Nashville Regional Office will be available for questions and support.

A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.