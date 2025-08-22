Cleveland Veterans Resource Fair

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. ET, at American Legion Post 81 located at 227 James Asbury Dr.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. ET, at American Legion Post 81 located at 227 James Asbury Dr.

During the free event, Veterans can interact with VA services and programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Whole Health, and more.

Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and receive information about additional VA health care programs. Representatives from Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and the local county Veterans Service Organization will also be available to answer questions regarding benefits claims.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, the resource fair will feature leadership remarks from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services.

Free parking is available onsite.