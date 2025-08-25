Join TVHS suicide prevention and addiction treatment services table event for International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event will be held at the Nashville VA Medical Center, Alvin C. York Medical Center, Chattanooga VA Clinic and the Clarksville VA clinic, local time from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Stop by to learn more on overdose education, signs and symptoms, naloxone rescue kits and other preventative information.