The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Chaplain Service will host a 9/11 Day of Remembrance on Thursday, Sept. 11.

The chapel at each campus will be open for remembrance, reflection, and prayer.



At the Alvin C. York campus, the Day of Remembrance will begin at 7 a.m. and run until the next morning. The York chapel is located on the ground floor in building eight.



At the Nashville campus, the Day of Remembrance begins at 7 a.m. until the next morning. The Nashville chapel is located on first floor by the executive suite.