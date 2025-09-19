Join us for the Roane County Veterans Resource Fair at Roane State Community College. Learn about VA programs like PACT ACT, Whole Health Program, Caregiver Support and more. During the free event, eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and learn about additional VA programs, services and benefits. Veterans can check the status of a VA benefit claim or initiate a claim. The Expo speaking engagement will feature leadership representatives from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.