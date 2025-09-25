Wear Purple Day

We're encouraging all Veterans to Wear Purple Oct. 23 in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Day and Month

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Day, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System encourages all Veterans, families, caregivers and friends to wear the color purple Thursday, Oct. 23.

By wearing purple, individuals show support for survivors and raise awareness about the resources available to help those in need. It’s a day to educate communities about the signs of abuse and the importance of standing against violence in all its forms. This visible show of solidarity helps spark conversations and inspire action toward creating safer environments.

If you'd like to learn more about TVHS Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Program and signs of domestic violence, visit www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/Index