Fire Prevention and Safety Event

Join VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) for a Fire Prevention and Awareness Event at Alvin C. York Veterans Administration Medical Center Quad, Oct. 9, 2024, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

For Fire Prevention Week 2025, TVHS Safety Office is also hosting the Rutherford County Fire Department and will provide awareness training, fire extinguisher training, emergency management, and other important safety tips.

This event is open to all Veterans and staff!