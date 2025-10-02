Skip to Content

Fire Prevention and Safety Event

Fire prevention week at Alvin C. York Medical Center

When:

No event data

Where:

Quad

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN

Cost:

Free

Join VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) for a Fire Prevention and Awareness Event at Alvin C. York Veterans Administration Medical Center Quad, Oct. 9, 2024, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

For Fire Prevention Week 2025, TVHS Safety Office is also hosting the Rutherford County Fire Department and will provide awareness training, fire extinguisher training, emergency management, and other important safety tips.

This event is open to all Veterans and staff!

Other VA events

Last updated: 