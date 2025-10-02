VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at the Clarksville VA Clinic, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

The event will be held at 782 Weatherly Drive in Clarksville. The event, named Collective Heritage: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future, will feature National Hispanic Heritage Month trivia, cultural displays, music and dancers. The event is free, and parking will be available onsite.