Veteran Fall Fest

Veterans and their families are invited to VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s annual Veteran Fall Festival, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT in the quad of Alvin C. York VA Medical Center.

The festival will feature VA resources and services, live music, and opportunities to connect with 40 community partners and local Veteran organizations. The festival provides Veterans with a chance to learn, have fun, and connect with the local Veteran community.