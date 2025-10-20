Walk-In Mammogram Screenings for Veterans - Nashville

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will offer walk-in mammogram screenings for eligible Veterans on Friday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT at its Nashville and Murfreesboro medical centers.



Veterans enrolled in VA health care who are 40 years or older and have never had a mammogram or have not had a screening in more than one year are welcome to walk in for imaging services. No appointment is required during event hours.

Breast cancer is among the most common cancers diagnosed in women, and early detection through mammography can save lives. Veterans may be at a higher risk due to potential environmental exposures during service, including burn pits and other toxins. The SERVICE Act, named after Marine Corps Veteran Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas, ensures that Veterans who served in locations associated with toxic exposure receive a breast cancer risk assessment and mammogram — even if they do not meet traditional screening criteria based solely on age or gender.



Additionally, the PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans who were exposed to toxic substances and now includes breast cancer as a presumptive condition for certain deployment eras and locations. This means Veterans who served in qualifying areas and later developed breast cancer may be eligible for benefits and care without having to prove a direct service connection.



In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, TVHS encourages all eligible Veterans to take advantage of this opportunity for preventive care. Early detection remains one of the strongest tools in fighting breast cancer. Veterans interested in learning more about the event or confirming eligibility under the SERVICE or PACT Act, can contact the TVHS Women’s Veterans Program at TVHWomenHealthPivotalGroup@va.gov or inquire with their primary care provider on My HealtheVet on VA.gov.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS Women's Health Program provides comprehensive care for women Veterans, including reproductive health, gynecological health, maternity coordination, and preventative screenings. Specialized primary care teams ensure timely, evidence-based care tailored to women Veteran's needs.