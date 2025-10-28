Cookeville Veterans Resource Fair

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, from 4 – 7 p.m. CDT, at Tennessee Tech University's Roaden University Center.

During the free event, Veterans will learn about VA programs, like the Women Veterans Program, Caregiver Support Program, Community Care, and more! Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care and apply for a Veteran Health Identification Card. Additionally, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and Putnam County Veterans Service Office will be available for questions and support.

A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. CDT.