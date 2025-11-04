VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) invites Veterans and the community to the annual TVHS Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT, at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center.

Pre‑parade entertainment will kick off at 10 a.m., featuring live music, Veteran outreach and resource tables, and local food vendors. The parade will commence at 11 a.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center’s main entrance.

Veterans and the community are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy a festive lineup featuring live music, antique cars, horses, and displays from local schools and Veteran organizations.