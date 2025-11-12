Hopkinsville Veterans Resource Fair

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), in collaboration with Murray State University's Hopkinsville Campus, will host a Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 7 P.M.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), in collaboration with Murray State University's Hopkinsville Campus, will host a Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 7 P.M. This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA health care benefits, services and programs. TVHS executive leaders will give remarks and facility updates at 5 p.m.