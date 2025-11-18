In honor of its namesake, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center will proudly host the Alvin C. York 138th Birthday Memorial Saturday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. CT.

In honor of its namesake, the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center will proudly host the Alvin C. York 138th Birthday Memorial Saturday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. CT. The celebration will take place inside the newly renovated building 107 located at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The celebration will feature multiple exhibits ranging from historic relics and artifacts used by Sgt. York during WWI, remarks from the York family and a VA historian, along with several outreach tables sharing valuable VA resources and swag.

Free and accessible parking is located in front of building 107 and building 116 off the corner of Compton Road and Sam Jared Drive.