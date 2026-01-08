VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) invites Veterans and the community to the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center - Building 107 ribbon cutting ceremony.

The newly renovated, 37,000-square-foot facility features space for recreational therapy activities proven to enhance patient well-being, including music therapy, creative arts therapy, adaptive sports, yoga, and Tai Chi. The building, part of the Alvin C. York campus since 1959, also houses a state-of-the-art Simulation Lab, which replicates a variety of high-stress scenarios with life-like mannequins, allowing clinicians to practice skills. These simulations allow health care teams to continuously learn, enhancing their ability to deliver high-quality care to Veterans.

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees are invited to tour the space, connect with TVHS leaders, and learn about services TVHS offers to Veterans.