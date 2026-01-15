American Red Cross Blood Drive - Nashville VA Medical Center

To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: VA19

What: American Red Cross Blood Drive

When: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Nashville VA Medical Center

1310 24th Ave S

Nashville, TN 37212

Room B-104

To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: VA19

Streamline your donation experience and save up to

15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass

to complete your pre-donation reading and health

history questions on the day of your appointment.

Download the Blood Donor App today. Get your digital

donor card, schedule your next appointment, track your

lifetime donations, view your blood pressure, and follow

your donation on its way to a hospital.

Come give blood 1/26-2/28 for a $20 e-gift card to your

choice of merchant. See rcblood.org/heart