American Red Cross Blood Drive - Nashville VA Medical Center
When:
Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Room B-104
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN
Cost:
Free
To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: VA19
What: American Red Cross Blood Drive
When: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Nashville VA Medical Center
1310 24th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37212
Room B-104
To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: VA19
Streamline your donation experience and save up to
15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass
to complete your pre-donation reading and health
history questions on the day of your appointment.
Download the Blood Donor App today. Get your digital
donor card, schedule your next appointment, track your
lifetime donations, view your blood pressure, and follow
your donation on its way to a hospital.
Come give blood 1/26-2/28 for a $20 e-gift card to your
choice of merchant. See rcblood.org/heart