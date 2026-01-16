Skip to Content

Blood Assurance Blood Drive - Alvin C. York VA Medical Center

Donate Blood event poster with Blood Assurance logo.

When:

Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Bloodmobile parked near kickball field.

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN

Cost:

Free

What: Blood Assurance Blood Drive

When: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Alvin C. York VA Medical Center
3400 Lebanon Rd,
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Bloodmobile parked near ballfield

Participants willing to give blood should eat a good meal, bring valid IDs, drink extra water, and avoid energy drinks before donating.

Donate between Feb. 15 - 28 for a chance to be one of 7 local heroes, each winning a $100 gift card.

Sign up here:

https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/175563

