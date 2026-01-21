Coffee with a Peer - Nashville VA Medical Center

Veterans are invited to sip on free coffee provided by Veteran Canteen Services while waiting for their health care appointments or to connect with other Veterans. During this time, peer support specialists are available to offer more information about services VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System can offer. Enjoy a warm cup of coffee and light snacks while you wait or take it as an open invitation to chat - we look forward to welcoming you to the Nashville VA Medical Center Main Lobby on the first floor next to the main elevators.

Point-of-contact: Alotha Mayes, Peer Specialist Veteran Justice Outreach