Virtual Community Mental Health Summit for Accessing Care - Microsoft Teams

Join us for the virtual Community Mental Health Summit on March 25, 2026 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. CST. This is a community-focused summit bringing together Veterans, families, caregivers, providers, and community partners to explore mental health resources, support services, and pathways to healing. The summit will highlight how to access these resources and help identify gaps in care to inform future planning and collaboration. For questions or additional information, contact Summit POC: kate.gladu@va.gov.

Join online via the Teams link provided.

https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/29773220490911?p=MmmNqFvG38LC55Kyu5