Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting
Join us Friday, Feb. 20 at 8:30 a.m. CT as we celebrate the new opening of our Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic.
When:
Fri. Feb 20, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CT
Where:
202 Heritage Park Drive
Murfreesboro, TN
Cost:
Free
This clinic offers mental health outpatient services conveniently located just a few miles from the heart of the historic downtown Murfreesboro. This clinic offers dedicated parking access and clinical space just for mental health services.