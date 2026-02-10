Skip to Content

Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting

Join us Friday, Feb. 20 at 8:30 a.m. CT as we celebrate the new opening of our Heritage Park Drive VA Clinic.

When:

Fri. Feb 20, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CT

Where:

202 Heritage Park Drive

Murfreesboro, TN

Cost:

Free

This clinic offers mental health outpatient services conveniently located just a few miles from the heart of the historic downtown Murfreesboro. This clinic offers dedicated parking access and clinical space just for mental health services. 

