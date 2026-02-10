Pointe Centre VA Clinic: Oncology Services and Infusion Center Ribbon Cutting

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will unveil its brand-new Oncology Services and Infusion Center located inside the recently opened Pointe Centre VA Clinic on Friday, March 27 at 12 p.m. ET.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will unveil its brand-new Oncology Services and Infusion Center located inside the recently opened Pointe Centre VA Clinic 2 on Friday, March 27 at 12 p.m. ET. This expansion is part of VA's Close to Me Program, which enhances cutting-edge cancer care accessibility for Veterans at 30 outpatient clinics across the nation, particularly those in rural areas.

Previously, Veterans commuted two hours to the Nashville and Alvin C. York VA Medical Centers or received cancer treatment from a local community provider. This new center helps reduce travel for Veterans and their caregivers, creating more time to focus on healing.

The grand opening will feature remarks from TVHS executive leaders, free refreshments, and an opportunity to explore the new space.