National Nutrition Month Awareness Table

During National Nutrition Month, stop by the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System nutrition month awareness table March 17 at the Chattanooga VA Clinic.

Join of our team of nutrition and dietitian experts as they discuss resources and programs on how to stay nourished with limited budgets. Additionally, the team will share helpful resources available for Veterans facing food insecurity.

The awareness table will be set up at the Chattanooga VA Clinic on March 17 from 1 - 3 p.m. ET.