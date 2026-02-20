Dalton, Georgia Veterans Resource Fair
When:
Mon. Mar 9, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
American Legion Post 112
1118 N. Glenwood Avenue
Dalton, GA
Cost:
Free
- Learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Whole Health, My HealtheVet, and more!
- Enroll in VA health care, apply for a Veteran Health Identification Card and discover additional VA programs, services, and benefits.
- A Georgia Veterans Service Officer will be available for questions and support.
- A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA, and will begin at 5 p.m. EST.