Dalton, Georgia Veterans Resource Fair

Veterans Resource Fair poster for Dalton, Georgia.

When:

Mon. Mar 9, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Where:

American Legion Post 112

1118 N. Glenwood Avenue

Dalton, GA

Cost:

Free

  • Learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Whole Health, My HealtheVet, and more!
  • Enroll in VA health care, apply for a Veteran Health Identification Card and discover additional VA programs, services, and benefits.
  • A Georgia Veterans Service Officer will be available for questions and support.
  • A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA, and will begin at 5 p.m. EST.

