McMinnville, TN Veteran Town Hall

WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a town hall for McMinnville Veterans Friday, March 20, 2026, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT, at Warren County Administrative Office located at 201 Lotus St.

Veterans will hear from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System leadership about infrastructure and modernization efforts in the area and have an opportunity to ask questions. Veterans can also interact with VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System services and programs like toxic exposure information, community care, and patient advocacy. Enrollment and scheduling specialists will be on-site to assist Veterans with health care appointments.

Free parking is available onsite.

WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, and families.

WHEN: Friday, March 20, 2026, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Warren County Administrative Office

201 Lotus St.

McMinnville, TN 37110

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries or to RSVP, contact Tracy Thomas at or Tracy.Thomas2@va.gov.