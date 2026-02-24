McMinnville, TN Veteran Town Hall
When:
Fri. Mar 20, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Warren County Administrative Office
201 Lotus St.
McMinnville, TN
Cost:
Free
WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a town hall for McMinnville Veterans Friday, March 20, 2026, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT, at Warren County Administrative Office located at 201 Lotus St.
Veterans will hear from VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System leadership about infrastructure and modernization efforts in the area and have an opportunity to ask questions. Veterans can also interact with VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System services and programs like toxic exposure information, community care, and patient advocacy. Enrollment and scheduling specialists will be on-site to assist Veterans with health care appointments.
Free parking is available onsite.
WHO: Veterans, their caregivers, and families.
WHEN: Friday, March 20, 2026, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Warren County Administrative Office
201 Lotus St.
McMinnville, TN 37110
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries or to RSVP, contact Tracy Thomas at