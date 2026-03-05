VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and Middle Tennessee State University invite Veterans and the community to the annual Center for Equine Recovery for Veterans (CERV) Showcase, Saturday, April 11, 2026.

CERV offers Veterans a 10-week program designed to help them overcome their mental and physical challenges through a combination of classroom study and hands-on experience in basic horsemanship. Veterans will learn to groom and care for horses, guide them on foot, and lead them through various obstacles. This program aims to build Veterans’ confidence, ultimately preparing them to ride.

The annual CERV Showcase is the culmination of Veteran’s hard work through the program, and a chance to demonstrate their new skills to the community.