Lawrenceburg Veterans Resource Fair

WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a resource fair for Veterans residing in Lawrenceburg and the neighboring communities.

During the event, Veterans will learn about VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System services and resources like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Women Veterans Program, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and learn about additional Veteran resources available in Lincoln County.

Starting at 4 p.m., leaders from VA Tennessee Healthcare System and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services will speak on new resources, share updates on development within VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and answer questions.

WHO: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare Systems (TVHS) Outreach teams, TVHS Executive Leadership, Tennessee Department of Veteran Service Office, Lincoln County Veteran Service Office.

WHEN: Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 3 – 6 p.m. CT

WHERE: Rotary Club of Lawrenceburg

927 North Military Avenue

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Heather Elliott at heather.elliott1@va.gov.