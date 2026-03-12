Skip to Content

Lawrenceburg Veterans Resource Fair

American flag with VA logo and text: Lawrenceburg Veterans Resource Fair March 26, 2023, 1-6 p.m. CST.

When:

Thu. Mar 26, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Rotary Club of Lawrenceburg

927 North Military Avenue

Lawrenceburg, TN

Cost:

Free

WHAT: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a resource fair for Veterans residing in Lawrenceburg and the neighboring communities. 

During the event, Veterans will learn about VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System services and resources like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, Women Veterans Program, and more. Eligible Veterans can enroll in VA health care and learn about additional Veteran resources available in Lincoln County.

Starting at 4 p.m., leaders from VA Tennessee Healthcare System and Tennessee Department of Veterans Services will speak on new resources, share updates on development within VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and answer questions.

WHO: VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare Systems (TVHS) Outreach teams, TVHS Executive Leadership, Tennessee Department of Veteran Service Office, Lincoln County Veteran Service Office. 

WHEN: Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 3 – 6 p.m. CT

WHERE: Rotary Club of Lawrenceburg 

     927 North Military Avenue 

     Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Heather Elliott at heather.elliott1@va.gov.

