Nurse Hiring Fair
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event for nurses and nursing assistants on Tuesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Nashville VA Medical Center - Multipurpose Room.
When:
Tue. Mar 31, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Multipurpose Room - First Floor, Room B104
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN
Cost:
Free
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event for nurses and nursing assistants on Tuesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Nashville VA Medical Center - Multipurpose Room.
This hiring fair is open to:
- Nursing assistants
- Licensed practical nurses (LPNs)
- Registered nurses (RNs)
Event information
Applicants will learn about nursing career opportunities at TVHS, be interviewed on-the-spot, and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing, and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process.
Nashville VA Medical Center
March 31, 2026
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT
1310 24th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212
Interviews will be inside the multipurpose room (first floor, room B-104; near the Chapel). Click here for map.
What to bring
Applicants must bring the following items to be considered. If you don't have access to a printer, email these documents (PDFs only, no word documents or images) to TVHNurseRecruiters@va.gov.
- Resume (two pages only)
- Copy of ACLS/BLS
- Copy of any certifications
- 2 forms of identification (one must be a REAL ID driver's license)
- Immunization record and COVID-19 vaccination card
- Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306)
- Nurse Salary Questionnaire (for RNs only)
- 2 References (1 supervisory reference and 1 professional reference that can speak to their clinical skills)
Why TVHS
We know choosing where to work is a big decision that can impact you professionally and personally. At TVHS, we value our team members and their unique needs. We offer our team members a plethora of benefits and perks! There's a reason we rank in the top 5 for Best Places to Work in Federal Agencies.
Take a peak at our benefits and perks. For a full list of benefits, visit Employment Benefits (va.gov):
- Unbeatable health insurance benefits
- Medical, dental, vision, HSA, FSA, life insurance, commuter perks, and more
- Paid time off, paid sick days, paid holidays, paid parental leave
- Phenomenal 401k options
- Annual salary increases and bonus opportunities
- Professional development and tuition assistance programs
- Nationwide career advancement opportunities
- Partnered with prestigious institutions like Vanderbilt, Meharry, University of Tennessee, and others
- Dynamic, professional atmosphere serving America's heroes