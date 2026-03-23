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Nurse Hiring Fair

Poster for Nurse Hiring Fair with three people and blue background.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event for nurses and nursing assistants on Tuesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Nashville VA Medical Center - Multipurpose Room.

When:

Tue. Mar 31, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Multipurpose Room - First Floor, Room B104

1310 24th Avenue South

Nashville, TN

Cost:

Free

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event for nurses and nursing assistants on Tuesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Nashville VA Medical Center - Multipurpose Room. 

This hiring fair is open to:

  • Nursing assistants
  • Licensed practical nurses (LPNs)
  • Registered nurses (RNs)

Event information

Applicants will learn about nursing career opportunities at TVHS, be interviewed on-the-spot, and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing, and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process.  

Nashville VA Medical Center
March 31, 2026
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT
1310 24th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212
Interviews will be inside the multipurpose room (first floor, room B-104; near the Chapel). Click here for map.

What to bring

Applicants must bring the following items to be considered. If you don't have access to a printer,  email these documents (PDFs only, no word documents or images) to TVHNurseRecruiters@va.gov

  • Resume (two pages only)
  • Copy of ACLS/BLS
  • Copy of any certifications
  • 2 forms of identification (one must be a REAL ID driver's license)
  • Immunization record and COVID-19 vaccination card
  • Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306)
  • Nurse Salary Questionnaire (for RNs only)
  • 2 References (1 supervisory reference and 1 professional reference that can speak to their clinical skills)

Why TVHS

We know choosing where to work is a big decision that can impact you professionally and personally. At TVHS, we value our team members and their unique needs. We offer our team members a plethora of benefits and perks! There's a reason we rank in the top 5 for Best Places to Work in Federal Agencies. 

Take a peak at our benefits and perks. For a full list of benefits, visit Employment Benefits (va.gov):

  • Unbeatable health insurance benefits
    • Medical, dental, vision, HSA, FSA, life insurance, commuter perks, and more
  • Paid time off, paid sick days, paid holidays, paid parental leave
  • Phenomenal 401k options
  • Annual salary increases and bonus opportunities
  • Professional development and tuition assistance programs
  • Nationwide career advancement opportunities
  • Partnered with prestigious institutions like Vanderbilt, Meharry, University of Tennessee, and others
  • Dynamic, professional atmosphere serving America's heroes

 

 

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