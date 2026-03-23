Nurse Hiring Fair

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event for nurses and nursing assistants on Tuesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Nashville VA Medical Center - Multipurpose Room.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event for nurses and nursing assistants on Tuesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Nashville VA Medical Center - Multipurpose Room.

This hiring fair is open to:

Nursing assistants

Licensed practical nurses (LPNs)

Registered nurses (RNs)

Event information

Applicants will learn about nursing career opportunities at TVHS, be interviewed on-the-spot, and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will have their physical, credentialing, and fingerprints completed on-site to expedite the hiring process.

Nashville VA Medical Center

March 31, 2026

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT

1310 24th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212

Interviews will be inside the multipurpose room (first floor, room B-104; near the Chapel). Click here for map.

What to bring

Applicants must bring the following items to be considered. If you don't have access to a printer, email these documents (PDFs only, no word documents or images) to TVHNurseRecruiters@va.gov.

Resume (two pages only)

Copy of ACLS/BLS

Copy of any certifications

2 forms of identification (one must be a REAL ID driver's license)

be a REAL ID driver's license) Immunization record and COVID-19 vaccination card

Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306)

Nurse Salary Questionnaire (for RNs only)

2 References (1 supervisory reference and 1 professional reference that can speak to their clinical skills)

Why TVHS

We know choosing where to work is a big decision that can impact you professionally and personally. At TVHS, we value our team members and their unique needs. We offer our team members a plethora of benefits and perks! There's a reason we rank in the top 5 for Best Places to Work in Federal Agencies.

Take a peak at our benefits and perks. For a full list of benefits, visit Employment Benefits (va.gov):