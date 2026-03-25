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VA CALM: A Virtual 8-week Mindfulness Class for Veterans

VA CALM: An 8-week Mindfulness Class for Veterans, April 21 - June 5, 2026.

A virtual, 8-week mindfulness class for VA TVHS Veterans

When:

Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Questions? or To Register:
Call Andrea Fifer at

Once registered, participants will receive the virtual meeting room link.

Mindfulness is a way of learning to relate directly to whatever is happening in your life, a
way of taking charge of your life, a way of doing something for yourself that no one else can
do for you — consciously and systematically working with your own stress, health, illness,
strengths and the challenges and demands of everyday life. This highly participatory, practical
course consists of 8 weekly classes and includes guided instruction in mindfulness meditation
practices, group dialogue, discussions aimed at enhancing awareness in everyday life and
support in establishing or maintaining your home meditation practice.


This class is taught through the TVHS Speech Pathology Department and the Whole Health
Department. Please plan to attend all or most of the 8 sessions. Class includes daily home
meditation assignments. Additional sessions will also be offered in 2026.

 

Who: Open to Veterans enrolled in health care at TVHS

What: A virtual, 8-week Mindfulness Class for Veterans

When: Starting Tuesday, April 21, 2026 from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CT and repeats every week until Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Where: Virtual, using WebEx Platform. Register to receive the link.

Teachers: Rebecca Frey, VA speech pathologist, and Andrea Fifer, VA health coach

Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Tue. Apr 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Tue. May 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Tue. May 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Tue. May 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Other VA events

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