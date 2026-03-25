VA CALM: A Virtual 8-week Mindfulness Class for Veterans

Mindfulness is a way of learning to relate directly to whatever is happening in your life, a

way of taking charge of your life, a way of doing something for yourself that no one else can

do for you — consciously and systematically working with your own stress, health, illness,

strengths and the challenges and demands of everyday life. This highly participatory, practical

course consists of 8 weekly classes and includes guided instruction in mindfulness meditation

practices, group dialogue, discussions aimed at enhancing awareness in everyday life and

support in establishing or maintaining your home meditation practice.



This class is taught through the TVHS Speech Pathology Department and the Whole Health

Department. Please plan to attend all or most of the 8 sessions. Class includes daily home

meditation assignments. Additional sessions will also be offered in 2026.

Who: Open to Veterans enrolled in health care at TVHS

What: A virtual, 8-week Mindfulness Class for Veterans

When: Starting Tuesday, April 21, 2026 from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CT and repeats every week until Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Where: Virtual, using WebEx Platform. Register to receive the link.

Teachers: Rebecca Frey, VA speech pathologist, and Andrea Fifer, VA health coach