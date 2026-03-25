VA CALM: A Virtual 8-week Mindfulness Class for Veterans
A virtual, 8-week mindfulness class for VA TVHS Veterans
When:
Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Questions? or To Register:
Call Andrea Fifer at
Once registered, participants will receive the virtual meeting room link.
Mindfulness is a way of learning to relate directly to whatever is happening in your life, a
way of taking charge of your life, a way of doing something for yourself that no one else can
do for you — consciously and systematically working with your own stress, health, illness,
strengths and the challenges and demands of everyday life. This highly participatory, practical
course consists of 8 weekly classes and includes guided instruction in mindfulness meditation
practices, group dialogue, discussions aimed at enhancing awareness in everyday life and
support in establishing or maintaining your home meditation practice.
This class is taught through the TVHS Speech Pathology Department and the Whole Health
Department. Please plan to attend all or most of the 8 sessions. Class includes daily home
meditation assignments. Additional sessions will also be offered in 2026.
Who: Open to Veterans enrolled in health care at TVHS
What: A virtual, 8-week Mindfulness Class for Veterans
When: Starting Tuesday, April 21, 2026 from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CT and repeats every week until Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
Where: Virtual, using WebEx Platform. Register to receive the link.
Teachers: Rebecca Frey, VA speech pathologist, and Andrea Fifer, VA health coach
Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Tue. Apr 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Tue. May 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Tue. May 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Tue. May 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT