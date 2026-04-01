Sumner County Veterans Resource Fair

• This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Women Veteran Program, Caregiver

Support Program, and more!

• Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.

• Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and the Sumner County Veterans Service Office will be available for benefits

questions and support. Additionally, Nashville VA Regional Office will be available to assist with benefit claim questions.

• A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA, and will begin at 5 p.m. CT.