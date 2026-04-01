American Red Cross Blood Drive (Nashville)

Veterans need your help - donate blood in Nashville on April 16, 2026.

To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: VA19

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Download the Blood Donor App today. Get your digital donor card, schedule your next appointment, track your lifetime donations, view your blood pressure, and follow your donation on its way to a hospital.

What: American Red Cross Blood Drive

When: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Nashville VA Medical Center

1310 24th Ave S

Nashville, TN 37212

Room F206/F207