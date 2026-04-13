American Red Cross Blood Drive (Murfreesboro)

The donor coach (bus) will be parked at the [] side of campus next to the kickball fields on the north side of campus in lot #95.

Location: The donor coach (bus) will be parked at the [] side of campus next to the kickball fields on the north side of campus in lot #95.

To schedule an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: ACYork

*Free Red Cross beach towels with every donation (while supplies last).*

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Download the Blood Donor App today. Get your digital donor card, schedule your next appointment, track your lifetime donations, view your blood pressure, and follow your donation on its way to a hospital.