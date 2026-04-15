Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Tabling Event (Nashville)

Intimate Partner Violence is a significant and preventable health concern for Veterans, their partners and VA staff. Learning healthy relationship skills is key to building relationship wellness throughout your life.

IPV is a specific type of violence that refers to physical, verbal, emotional and sexual abuse, as well as stalking, between intimate partners.

During the free event, Veterans, their family members, and caregivers can receive information from TVHS program and resources like Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP), Women's Veterans Program, and Military Sexual Trauma (MST).