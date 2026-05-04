Tullahoma Veterans Resource Fair

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair. During the event, Veterans will learn about VA benefits like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program, and more. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care and learn about additional Veteran programs and services available in Coffee and Franklin County.

A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA, and will begin at 4 p.m. CDT.

The Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and Coffee County Service Office will be available for questions and support.