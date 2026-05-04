Skip to Content

Tullahoma Veterans Resource Fair

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Tullahoma Veterans Resource Fair graphic.

When:

Thu. May 21, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Arnold Air Force Base, Gossick Leadership Center

2912 Northshore Road

Tullahoma, TN

Cost:

Free

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Resource Fair. During the event, Veterans will learn about VA benefits like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program,  and more. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care and learn about additional Veteran programs and services available in Coffee and Franklin County.

A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA, and will begin at 4 p.m. CDT.

The Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and Coffee County Service Office will be available for questions and support.

 

Other VA events

Last updated: 