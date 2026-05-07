Cumberland County Veterans Resource Fair
Join us for the Cumberland County Veterans Resource Fair, June 10, 2026!
When:
Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cumberland County Community Complex – Fairgrounds
1398 Livingston Road
Crossville, TN
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Cumberland County Veterans Resource Fair, June 10, 2026!
• This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program,
Community Care Program, and more!
• Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.
• Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and the Cumberland County Veterans Service Office will be available for
benefits questions and support.
• A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA, and will begin at 5 p.m. CT.