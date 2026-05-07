Join us for the Cumberland County Veterans Resource Fair, June 10, 2026!

• This is a free event where Veterans can learn about VA programs like the PACT Act, Caregiver Support Program,

Community Care Program, and more!

• Veterans can enroll in VA health care, and discover additional VA services and benefits.

• Tennessee Department of Veterans Services and the Cumberland County Veterans Service Office will be available for

benefits questions and support.

• A speaking engagement will feature leadership from VA, and will begin at 5 p.m. CT.