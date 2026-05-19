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Cookeville VA Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony

Flyer for Cookeville VA Clinic groundbreaking ceremony on May 22, 2020.

Join VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to celebrate its highly anticipated new Cookeville VA Clinic.

When:

Fri. May 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Cookeville VA Clinic Construction Site

Guardian Way

Cookeville, TN

Cost:

Free

WHAT: Join VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to celebrate its highly anticipated new Cookeville VA Clinic. Funded by the PACT Act, this clinic is slated to open by 2029. The ceremony will feature remarks from VA leaders and the Engineering Design Technologies, Inc. developer team. The ceremony is an outdoor, rain-or-shine event with standing room only. Dress appropriately. Light refreshments to be provided.

WHEN: Friday, May 22 at 2 p.m. CT

WHERE: Cookeville VA Clinic Construction Site -- Guardian Way, Cookeville, TN

DIRECTIONS: Attendees are advised to wear comfortable clothing with appropriate shoes as the grounds are expected to be wet and muddy. Attendees are encouraged to bring an umbrella or poncho. Street parking is available along Guardian Way near the Cookeville Police Department. 

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