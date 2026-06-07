Women Veterans Recognition Day - Murfreesboro

Calling all women Veterans! Join VA for a day filled with resources, education, connection, and community on Friday, June 12 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. inside the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center.

Calling all women Veterans! Join VA for a day filled with resources, education, connection, and community as we celebrate Women Veterans Recognition Day on Friday, June 12 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. inside the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center Auditorium (Bldg. 4, Room G101).

The Women Veterans Program at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host an all-day, free event exclusively dedicated to women’s health topics ranging from pelvic health, heart health, Whole Health activities, and more. Dr. Bridget Brozyna, TVHS Interim Deputy Executive Director and retired Air Force Colonel, will share welcome and opening remarks starting at 8 a.m.