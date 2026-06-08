Freedom 250 Veterans Resource Fair and Celebration
When:
Tue. Jun 16, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Tennessee Army National Guard, RTI Building
500 7th Ave
Smyrna, TN
Cost:
Free
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host its Freedom 250 Celebration, to honor the men and women who have protected and strengthened our nation for two and a half centuries.
The event will feature VA programs and services, VBA claims assistance, historical exhibits, powerful stories from Veteran speakers, and community engagement. The public is invited to attend this once-in-a-generation tribute and experience the stories and traditions that connect America’s past to its future.